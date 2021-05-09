Cultural Activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Ighoho, has said that the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, cannot stop his group from holding a proposed rally in Osun State.

Igboho said this and more in a newly-released interview.

He said in the interview that he had been in and out of Osun State since 1985, adding that he has five houses there.

Igboho went on to say that after the rally in Osun State, the team with move to Kwara and Ekiti States.

He then hailed the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, whom he said was a supporter of Yoruba liberation, giving kudos also to former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

He said: “The governor of Osun State can’t stop our rally.

“I have been in the state since 1985.

“I even have five houses there.

“From there, we move to Ekiti and Kwara.

“The governor of Ekiti State, Fayemi, is supporting our agitation.

“So from Osun, we are going to Ekiti and Kwara States to organise our rally.”