Oyetola, a man of integrity – Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has described the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, as a man of integrity who the state is lucky to have as its helmsman.

The foremost traditional ruler spoke at his palace on Sunday when the governor paid him a thank-you visit.

Oba Adeyemi atended Oyetola’s inauguration on November 27 in Osogbo, capital of Osun State.

The monarch said: “Gboyega Oyetola is a man of integrity.

“He is a man of his words, humble, committed to good causes and highly tenacious.

“He supported former Governor Rauf Aregbesola with his expertise and Aregbesola succeeded.

“I am praying to God to reward you with a good team, good health and better times that you might surpass your performance with the last administration.”

The governor was the Chief of Staff in the Aregbesola government.

Oyetola thanked the royal father for his support and prayers, saying: “I am delighted to be here today.

“Your support for me and is what I will always remember and appreciate.

“I assure you that we will make you proud.”