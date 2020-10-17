The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has condoled with the families of the late Rev, Tola Oyediran, on the death of their matriarch, saying it was a colossal loss to the entire family.

Iba Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock at the news of the Awolowo matriarch’s death, noting that the demise was a huge loss to the Yoruba race.

The Yoruba generalissimo described the late Chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of the Tribune titles as great a loss to the entire country.

He said: My heartfelt condolences go to my sister, Dr.Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, and to the management of Tribune Newspapers, the Oyedirans and most especially the Awolowo families, on the death of the eldest daughter of the first Premier of Western Region, the late Pa Obafemi Awolowo, who died in Ibadan yesterday.

“It was a great loss to me personally. However, the late Rev. Oyediran would be remembered for her humility and efforts in sustaining the legacies of the late sage alongside my sister, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, who is also a co-chairman of the ANN PLC.

“I wish to also express my condolences to Prof. Oyediran, the widower, and the children, including the wife of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo.

“In her life, she was an epitome of humility, a pillar of the Awolowo dynasty and a great woman of substance. She took the baton as chairman of Tribune Titles shortly after the glorious passage of the late Mama HID Awolowo and she made remarkable impact in sustaining the legacies of the Awolowos.

“It is a great loss to lose such an amiable mother. I pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss and also grant the soul of the departed eternal rest.”