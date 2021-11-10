Oyedepo visits Taiwo Odukoya over wife’s death + Photos

Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the senior pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya, over the death of his wife.

The late wife of the cleric, Nomthi Odukoya, died on Tuesday after a two-year battle with cancer.

To commiserate with the Odukoyas, Oyedepo, alongside his wife, Faith Oyedepo, visited the family’s residence and were received by Pastor Taiwo.

Bishop David Abioye and Pastor Sam Olubiyo were also present during the visit.