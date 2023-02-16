Oyedepo urges Nigerians to vote wisely in 2023 general elections

The Founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged Nigerians to vote wisely in the 2023 general elections in order to enthrone credible leadership.

Oyedepo made the call in Ota on Thursday while speaking at a three-day fasting and prayer programme for a hitch-free general election in the country.

The clergyman urged Nigerians to scrutinise the character and capacity of those seeking their votes before making decisions.

Oyedepo, also the Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, urged Nigerians to critically analyse the antecedents and service record of every contestant.

”The presidential election is just a few days away, we are believing God for a hitch-free exercise. We should all do our parts to ensure a credible exercise,” he said.

He said that every political party or tribe in the country had people who possess the requisite qualifications to lead the nation.

”There is also no political party or tribe in the country without incompetent and character-deficient individuals.

”No tribe is indecent, we only have indecent people in every tribe, religion, and political party,” he said.

Oyedepo urged Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, to rise up in defence of the nation’s democracy, unity and national integrity.

”It is our collective duty to secure the future of our children and the posterity of our great nation.

”Democracy provides us an open access for any candidate notwithstanding their political party, tribe or religion,” he said.

He prayed God to grant the nation peaceful, credible, free and fair elections.