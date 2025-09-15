Oyedepo to critics: Winners Chapel has, follows guidelines

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise called Winners Chapel, has cautioned naysayers to stay clear of issues that concern the church.

Speaking at the church’s headquarters in Ota, on Sunday, after the church’s third service, Oyedepo, in what keen observers described as reacting to the reason his former first vice president, Bishop David Abioye, left the church, reiterated that the church has the ‘Mandate’ which guide its operations.

Oyedepo urged members of the church and the general public to get the book to understand how the church operates.

He said, “The Mandate, which is the church’s manual, was written in 2012; some of you need to go read it to understand what we are doing here.

“I also have a Board that I answer to. So what we are doing cannot be altered. Nothing in the book came to us as a group.

“It came to me alone. This is the place where the church would be built, which came to me alone. It’s time to get the aircraft to come to me alone.

“I am not a loose person. Order brought us to where we are. My only wife has an application to work in this ministry.

“Nobody ever worked here by saying, ‘God sent me.’ You write an application, you do an interview, you get an employment letter, and you respond.

“Many company owners have no order of operations, nothing; people just come to work.”

