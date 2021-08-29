Oyedepo makes noise about his private jet, his book full of errors — Pastor Bakare

Founder of Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has accused his in colleague in faith, Bishop David Oyedepo, of being a show off.

Bakare said Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, makes noise about his private jet.

Bakare said this during an interview with Sam Omatseye, tagged: “The Big Talk,” on Saturday on Television Continental.

He noted that he and Oyedepo share different doctrines and beliefs.

When asked about his relationship with Bishop Oyedepo, Bakare said: “Oyedepo and I are contemporaries.

“We were born in the same year.

“Oyedepo was born in August 1954 and I was born in September.

“We are contemporaries.

“God has really blessed him and used him.

“We have differences in doctrines, what we believe, but that does not make us enemies.

“There is (a) difference between issues and persons.

“We can defend the gospel but those who do not and destroy it will die before their time.

“I have nothing personal against any man of God but I will always defend the truth that I know and I will always make it plain.”

On his differences with Oyedepo, the former vice presidential candidate said: “When you speak truth, eventually when the truth begins to rule, there will be no element of falsehood.”

Bakare also referenced an incident where he tore a book written by Oyedepo in the open.

According to him, the book was full of errors.

He added: “How can someone say the anointing oil is not a symbol of the Holy Spirit?

“It is the release of God in the bottle.

“If it is told to few people so, it is okay.

“If anointing oil is the Holy Spirit, then Jesus is a lamb walking on four legs.

“They are symbols and symbols are not as important.”

When asked whether the incident was before Oyedepo acquired his private jet, Bakare said he doesn’t know why the clergyman makes so much noise about his private jet.

He said: “By the way, when he makes noise about his private jet of a thing, do you know that I once acquired a 1707 with the logo of our church on it?

“Are you aware of that?

“But we use it for business.

“I don’t buy a plane to be spending money on it that I can jump quickly on another and pay little money to where I’m going.

“We can afford it; we are not envious of them at all.”

Bakare further revealed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, signed his wedding certificate as his father and he built his first house on the camp ground as a favoured son.

He added that he was at Deeper Life Church for about five years before he went to the RCCG.

Bakere said: “It is only bastards that use (the) left hand to point to the house of his father.

“I don’t call those men my colleagues.

“They are my fathers.”