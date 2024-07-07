Oyedepo: I’ve never cornered church funds, prayed for what to eat

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, shared spiritual insights with his congregants on Sunday, emphasising how believers can ensure sufficient supplies and receive answers to their needs through faith.

During his sermon, titled “The Bible: A Most Reliable Guide to Life,” Oyedepo highlighted the importance of relying on God’s words to solve life’s problems.

He emphasised that he has never misappropriated church funds, nor has his family ever prayed for food supplies, citing biblical references as guidance.

“Every sincere question has an answer with Jesus,” Oyedepo stated. “Who pays me? Suddenly the word came—after these things, He appointed seventy others also, and the laborer is worthy of his wages. So He said to me, ‘You are in my employment; I am responsible. Just stay on duty, the light of life.’ Since then, I have not looked for who pays me until tomorrow and until I go to heaven.”

He referred to Luke 10:7, displayed on the church’s monitoring screen: “Stay there, eating and drinking whatever they give you, for the worker deserves his wages. Do not move around from house to house.”

“I have never prayed for what to eat in my family. The light of life, the five loaves, and two fishes were more than enough. I have never cornered church money of one naira to my side, the light of life.”

Oyedepo also addressed church growth, sharing insights from a book titled “Reach Out for the Light.” He mentioned four key points that can help grow a church even in challenging environments, encouraging the congregation to seek the light of life.

Quoting John 6:63, he concluded, “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”

