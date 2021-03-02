Nigerians on Tuesday showered encomiums on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he clocked the lofty age of 79.

In a string of tweets, his wife of over 50 years, Pastor Folu Adeboye, described him as “the husband every woman wants”.

“On this most special day for you my most special man, may God bless you with grace and mercy. May He continue to make your life sweet and your paths straight. May He bless you with more healthy years as we continue to go through life together. Happy 79th Birthday My Love,” she wrote.

Also, the Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide aka Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, said the impact of Adeboye amongst Christian Pentecostals is “undeniable”.

“Happy birthday to a great Father and Mentor. Your impact over my life, family and ministry is undeniable. As your days are, so shall your strength continue to be. I pray for greater grace for greater impact in Jesus’ name. Amen,” Oyedepo tweeted.

Senior Pastor of Lagos-based church, Covenant Christian Centre, Pastor Poju Oyemade, also celebrated Adeboye’s remarkable leadership in the body of Christ.

“Your exemplary life has spoken and blessed the Body of Christ globally. You have always as a father supported us at Covenant Nation beyond our expectations,” Oyemade said.

The Lead Pastor of Abuja-based Dunamis Church International, Paul Enenche, wrote, “To a Father in the Faith and a Transgenerational blessing- Papa E.A Adeboye: We celebrate God for what you stand for, and for what He is doing through you in The Kingdom Sir. Happy Birthday Sir.”

Many Nigerians have also taken to the social media to celebrate the cleric whose influence amongst Christian Pentecostals in Nigeria is beyond doubt.

Born on March 2, 1942 in Ifewara, Osun State, Adeboye obtained a Bachelors degree in Mathematics from the University of Ife, Nigeria in 1967; a Masters degree in Hydrodynamics from the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1969; and a Doctorate Degree in Applied Mathematics from the same university in 1975.

A former mathematics professor at the University of Lagos, Adeboye took over the leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God from the founder of the church, Pa Josiah Akindayomi over 40 years ago. Under Adeboye’s leadership, the church is said to have grown to be one of the fastest growing churches in the world with over 40,000 parishes in 186 nations.