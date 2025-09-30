Oyedele: Income earned by ‘runs girls’ taxable under new law

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has posited that all income earned in Nigeria, including money made by ‘runs girls,’ is taxable under the law.

Oyedele spoke in a now-viral video from a tax education session by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Lagos.

According to him, the new laws do not distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate sources of income — but focus on whether money was earned from goods or services.

“There is this extreme example… if somebody is doing runs, they go and look for men to sleep with. You know that is a service, they will pay tax on it,” he said.

“One thing about the tax law, it does not separate between whether what you are doing is legitimate or not, it doesn’t even ask you.

“It just asks you whether you have an income. Did you get it from rendering a service or providing a good? Then, you pay tax.”

Also Read:

In contrast, the tax expert explained that upkeep money sent to dependants or relatives is not taxable, describing such transfers as “non-exchange transactions.”

He said, “You earn a certain amount of money and you have to send upkeep to your cousin, your brother, even a stranger, it doesn’t really matter.

“If the amount you’re sending to someone is money you are giving to them as a gift, that’s not taxable. It is you that should have paid tax before giving them a gift.”

He added that while the giver of the gift is expected to have already paid tax on their income, recipients are not liable to further tax obligations.

However, he stressed that once payment is made for a service or product, the law requires taxation—regardless of whether the activity itself is legitimate.

More so, Oyedele urged Nigerians to look at the broader context of the new reforms, which he described as the most far-reaching in the nation’s history.

He said, “The starting point for me is always to give context. And the first thing, the first message, is a proverbial blind man and an elephant.

“Depending on the side of the elephant that they touched, they concluded what it was, maybe a fan, a wall, or a tree. But none of them got the right answer because they didn’t feel the big picture.”

According to him, the same mistake could be made if citizens focus only on one aspect of the sweeping tax changes.

He added, “One thing I can tell you is that the tax reforms enacted into law a few months ago, that will take effect from January next year, is the most transformative, most significant in our nation’s history.

“With over 200 significant changes and more than 400 pages combined, it is very easy and could be tempting to narrow it down to one issue. That would be making the same mistake as the blind man and the elephant.”

The reforms, he said, would impact individuals, business owners, employees, employers, and civil servants, with the aim of simplifying the tax system and improving compliance.