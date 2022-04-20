Oyedeji outlines development goals for South West Zone

Former D’Tigers captain and board member of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Olumide Oyedeji has outlined development goals for the South West Zone.

Oyedeji, who is the South West representative on the board of the NBBF, expressed excitement about the prospect of basketball development in the zone under his watch for the next four years.

At the end of the South West zonal meeting with chairmen of the six basketball associations under the zone, Oyedeji stated that grassroots development, technical training for coaches and officials, and uniting all basketball stakeholders would be at the core of his agenda.

Sharing an insight into his plans and programmes the former national team captain said, “For me, in the next four years while representing the zone, there will be lots of activities and fun. We will try to bring in a lot of development programmes, involvement, and harmony to bring happiness to the family.”

Highlighting the importance of grassroots development, the proprietor of Hoops and Read Basketball Club said kids must grab the opportunities basketball presents as a tool for growth and self-development.

“We’re going to have a lot of grassroots programmes which will focus on under U-13, U-16, and U-17. These age grade competitions for boys and girls are the bedrock for any meaningful and long-term development within the zone and the country as a whole. We will also delve into collegiate basketball competitions in our attempt to create a convergence between education and basketball.”

In what many expect to be the dawn of a new era in Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo, and Ekiti States under the South West zone, Olumide revealed that referees, coaches, and other technical officials also stand to benefit a great deal under a united umbrella.

“Youth empowerment programmes, coaches, referees, technical official refresher courses exchange programmes with different countries and reach out to individuals and bring the family together so that we can move this game forward collectively.”