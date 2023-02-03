Oyebode to Information Officers: Give Ekiti activities adequate publicity

The Special Adviser on Media and Strategy to the Governor of Ekiti State, Yinka Oyebode, has charged Information Officers in the state to redouble their efforts by ensuring adequate and effective communication of policies and programmes of the state government.

He gave the charge on Wednesday during a meeting with the Information Officers at the Ministry of Information, Ado-Ekiti.

He said the public must always be kept abreast of all activities of government, stressing that the Biodun Oyebanji Administration is on board to serve the people.

Oyebode said the state government would provide both on-the-job trainings and basic equipment for the information Officers in order to enhance the discharge of their duties of informing and educating the public on government activities.

He disclosed that the administration was poised to embark on renovation of buildings within the state secretariat complex in order to make the environment more conducive for workers.

While emphasising on standard and quality news management, Oyebode implored the Information Officers to be more painstaking in their writing skills and news presentations.

Speaking earlier, the Deputy Director, Information Services Department, Charles Ademolaju, appreciated the Special Adviser for the meeting.

Ademolaju said the Information Officers would put in their best in publicising the activities of the administration.