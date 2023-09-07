Oyebanjo congratulate Tinubu, Nigerians on PEPV victory

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court, which upheld his February 25, 2023 election.

Governor Oyebanji spoke in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday.

He described the judgement as “solid and detailed” and “a judicial sustenance of the mandate given to the clear winner of the presidential poll”.

The Governor also hailed the judiciary for upholding the truth, stressing that the judicial affirmation of President Tinubu’s election has confirmed the choice of the majority of Nigerians who elected the All Progressives Congress presidential flag bearer as president of the country.

He said the Tribunal verdict has laid every doubt on the validity and authenticity of the presidential result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission to rest and served as a proof that democracy and the rule of law are becoming firmly rooted in Nigeria.

According to the Governor, the latest judicial seal on Tinubu’s legitimacy would make Nigeria command more respect in the comity of nations as a beacon of hope for democracy in Africa and a model to other countries of the world.

Oyebanji, who sat through the period of the judgement on Wednesday in Abuja, hailed the Presidential Election Petition Court for patiently and painstakingly looking into evidence provided by parties to the suit, before arriving at the verdict.

READ ALSO:

He said the painstaking handling of the matter by the tribunal has further enhanced election dispute jurisprudence in the country.

He praised the judges for their hard work, industry, perseverance and for acting as impartial arbiters who only arrived at their final decision based on the quantum of evidence before them and did justice to the petitions before them.

Oyebanji said: “I congratulate our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and indeed all Nigerians for this judgement.

“It is not victory for the APC alone it is a victory for democracy, the rule of law and for the Nigerian masses.

“It is also a vote of confidence in the process that led to the election of Mr President.

“The judgement is solid and well detailed.

“There is nothing to add.

“I congratulate Nigerians and the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Governor Oyebanji urged Nigerians to rally support for the President to succeed in the onerous task of leading the country to economic prosperity.

He said: “We have a President that is committed to the development of this country and he needs all hands on deck to ensure that we get to the promise land.”

The Ekiti State helmsman appealed to the opposition parties and their presidential candidates who lost at the Presidential Election Tribunal to join hands with Tinubu to move Nigeria forward, urging them to be ready to offer useful counsel that would smoothen the nation’s journey to the glorious harbour of development.

He added: “The Government and good people of Ekiti State congratulate the President on this victory and wish him success in his efforts at leading the country and her people to the path of greatness.”