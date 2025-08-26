Oyebanji’s wide acceptance rewriting Ekiti’s political history, by Oluwasegun Aina

As Ekiti State looks ahead to the June 2026 gubernatorial election, His Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, remains a central figure shaping the state’s political future. Although he has yet to formally declare his intention for a second term, the widespread endorsements he continues to receive on daily basis are a clear signal of public approval marking an unprecedented level of support for a sitting governor in Ekiti’s history.



Governor Oyebanji’s administration has recorded remarkable developmental strides across various sectors, earning him respect and admiration from stakeholders and citizens alike. Through a leadership style defined by competence, compassion, inclusivity, and homegrown insight, he has successfully united critical actors across the political, traditional, and institutional spheres of the state.



His achievements are not merely political; they are grounded in tangible developments that have transformed Ekiti’s infrastructure, health, education, and economic sectors. These include:

• The reconstruction of the Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki Road, which has received wide commendation from commuters and residents for its impact on connectivity and safety.

• The ongoing construction of the Ekiti Ring Road, a strategic infrastructure project designed to decongest the capital and facilitate economic activity across adjoining communities.

• The Okeyinmi, Ado-Ekiti Overhead Bridge, a landmark project aimed at reducing urban traffic congestion, is nearing completion and stands as a symbol of modernization.

• Massive renovations in the health sector, including the transformation of the Ifaki-Ekiti General Hospital and other health facilities across the state—equipped with modern tools and improved service delivery.

• Revamping of public schools and recruitment of qualified teachers, reinforcing the administration’s commitment to quality education.

• Support for agriculture and youth development, including mechanized farming initiatives and empowerment schemes under the Youth-in-Agriculture and Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project.



Governor Oyebanji has also maintained a harmonious relationship with past leaders, elder statesmen, and members of the National Assembly, including the Distinguished Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele. His ability to balance party loyalty with people-oriented governance continues to set him apart.



The broad support from traditional rulers, political leaders, and grassroots communities suggests that his potential second-term bid is not just viable, but widely welcomed. It reflects a yearning for continuity; a leadership that is deeply rooted in Ekiti’s political heritage yet visionary enough to chart a progressive future.



Governor Oyebanji’s story is not just about governance; it’s about redefining leadership standards in Ekiti State. His unwavering focus on development, peace, and unity speaks volumes about his readiness to take the state to greater heights.



As Ekiti stands at the threshold of another political cycle, Biodun Oyebanji represents a bridge between the past and the future—firm in tradition, but bold in transformation.

