Oyebanji unveils plan for Ado Ekiti new city project

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has revealed the plan of his administration for an Ado Ekiti New City project which would be a well planned residential neighborhood that exists side by side with the traditional section of the state capital.

Governor Oyebanji said the ongoing Ring Road project which links Iworoko Road with the International Agro Cargo Airport was embarked upon to develop new areas with the long term emergence of a new city where development is controlled without altering the Ado-Ekiti traditional setting.

The Governor disclosed this on Monday during the commissioning of three new road projects in different parts of Ado-Ekiti.

The three new roads that were inaugurated are: Jimoh Aliu-Adewumi Road along Adebayo area, Hospitals Management Board/Doctors’ Quarters Road; and Obisesan-Oke Ala Link Road along Basiri area of the city. The new roads were also complemented with solar-powered street lights to facilitate illumination and boost nightlife.

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III who was a special guest at the event cut the tape declaring the Jimoh Aliu – Adewunmi Road; while the Hospitals Management/Doctors’ Quarters Road was commissioned by the Governor himself. Obisesan-Oke Ala Link Road was commissioned by an elder stateswoman, Chief Ronke Okusanya; who resides on the street.

The inauguration of the road projects in the three locations was turned to carnivals by the appreciative residents, landlords associations, transport union members, community and religious leaders, youths and students who all expressed their readiness to support the Governor for a fresh term in office.

Also Read:

House owners, private and commercial vehicle drivers, commercial motorcyclists hailed the Governor for spreading development and distribution of amenities to inner neighbourhood, noting that transportation, commercial activities and security of lives and property have been boosted with the development.

Speaking at all the three locations, Governor Oyebanji revealed that no fewer than 16 road projects are ongoing in different parts of the state in addition to comprehensive renovation of 11 general hospitals.

The Governor said the communities have roles to play in the maintenance and longevity of the new roads by not blocking the drains with refuse which could render the roads waterlogged, thereby damaging the roads.

He charged the landlords associations in the areas to prevent blockage of the drains and also clear them to prevent damage to the roads.

Unveiling his plan for the Ado Ekiti New City project, Governor Oyebanji said the project would cement the status of Ado Ekiti as a rapidly developing metropolis and deeply entrench modernity in the state capital while still maintaining its status as an ancient city.

He said: “Our intention is to develop Ado without altering the traditional setting because it is in our interest to keep Ado the way it is while we give people the opportunity for a new town. That is why we are constructing the Ring Road and once the Ring Road is commissioned, people are free to take positions.

“The place is going to be developed as a New City for Ado so that those that are interested in living a very well-designed environment can go to that place, build their house and development will be controlled. So, we retain the traditional Ado and we have Ado new city.”

The Governor pledged that Agric Olope Road and New GRA Extension Phase One Road would be commissioned as part of activities marking the second anniversary of his administration in October while a contractor has been mobilized to site for the construction of Faglo-Basiri Road in Ado Ekiti.

He lauded the residents of the neighborhoods where the roads were commissioned and the entire people of the state for their support for his administration which he described as pivotal to execution of people-oriented polices, programmes and projects.

The Ewi, Oba Adejugbe, commended the Governor for starting well noting that the love the people of the state have for him and his administration is unprecedented because “he has been performing very well to the admiration of the people.”

The royal father who also described Oyebanji as a “well brought up person” said he was not surprised that Vice President Kashim Shettima recently described him as the type of governor Nigerians need, also rallied more support for him as he nears the midterm of his administration.

Other community leaders like Chief Okusanya, Chief Afolabi Ogunlade and Olusegun Arifalo who spoke on behalf of the leaders and residents of the benefiting communities assured the Governor of support for a second term bid for the good work to continue in the state.

Post Views: 3