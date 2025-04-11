Oyebanji to receive Vanguard, Energy Times Awards today

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, will be formally presented the Vanguard Personality of the Year (Good Governance) Award and Energy Times’ Energy Governor of the Year award this night in Lagos.

The awards are held annually by the Vanguard Newspaper and Energy Times to honour outstanding individuals, groups and companies.

Those honoured must have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and have contributed immensely to the overall development of the country through their offices, organisations and institutions.

The two events hold simultaneously at different locations in Lagos this evening.

While the Vanguard award holds at the Convention Center, Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, the Energy Times award will hold at Oriental Hotel, Lekki.

The two organisations had presented Governor Oyebanji the nomination letters last month in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the management of Vanguard Newspaper, Governor Oyebanji was selected for the good governance award in view of his transformative leadership and inclusive governance as well as his huge investments in infrastructure as well as human capital development, which has repositioned Ekiti State as a rapidly developing State.

The management of Energy Times adjudged Governor Oyebanji the Energy Governor of the Year for his huge investment in power infrastructure upgrade, which has led to the reconnection of several communities and local government areas to the national grid as well as his connection of strategic public institutions to the Independent Power Plant, thereby scaling up power efficiency in those institutions.

Governor Oyebanji, hailed the organisers of the awards for honours, describing the awards as a vote of confidence in his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance to the people of the state.

He said the recognitions were not for him as an individual, but a recognition of the collective progress achieved through collaborative efforts of his team and the support of the citizens.

The two awards are coming barely a month after the governor received the Silverbird Man of the Year Award at an impressive event witnessed by all former governors of the state and other eminent personalities.

