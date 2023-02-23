Oyebanji swears in pioneer President, judges of Ekiti Customary Court of Appeal

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has said that the establishment of the Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti State would speed up the administration of justice and fortify the hope of the common man in the judiciary.

The Governor stated this at the swearing-in of the newly appointed President and judges of the Customary Court of Appeal in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

Oyebanji who described the establishment of the Court as a new dawn in the administration of justice in Ekiti State, said he is happy that the common man, whom his administration is out to serve, can easily and readily seek redress and get justice.

While commenting on the new judges, Oyebanji said Ekiti is blessed with the judges that are highly learned, discipline and knowledgeable.

He commended the competence of the judiciary at dispensing justice without fear or favour and assured that his administration will continue to make the working and living condition of the judiciary a top priority.

The Governor said his recent approval for the payment of judges and judiciary workers’ gratuities was an indication that the judiciary, during his tenure, would not be neglected.

“I stand here to remark that Ekiti is blessed with thses new judges that are highly learned, disciplined and knowledgeable, they are fit and proper persons and are all gentlemen by all standard.

“Our hope is to make our judges comfortable to deliver justice to all without fear or favour as encapsulated in oath of allegiance taken by them a moment ago. This administration will continue to make the working and living condition of judiciary a top priority. You will recall that during my 100 days in office, I approved the payment of gratuity to some retired judges and judiciary officers in Ekiti judiciary as I am convinced that retired judges and other judiciary officials should never have to suffer in their retirement after a long year of meritorious service to the state”.

While congratulating the judges on their new elevation, the Governor pledged that the three arms of government under his watch would continue to enjoy mutual respect, harmonious relationship for the progress of Ekiti State devoid of friction or rancor.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ekiti State, Dayo Apata, SAN, appreciated the Governor for ensuring the establishment of the Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti.

Apata said the establishment of the customary court of appeal will infuse new life into the conventional court system leading to growth and development of customary law and will also solve the age long problem bedeviling the administration of justice in the state.

Also speaking after taking the oath of office, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ekiti State, Hon Justice Monisola Abodunde, thanked the Governor for his commitment at ensuring that the customary court of appeal takes off in a very comfortable and conducive environment and referred to the establishment of the court as a big will for Ekiti people.

Justice Monisola explained the Customary Court of Appeal will strengthen customary dispute resolution, provide inclusive access to justice for the grass root citizen, create awareness in the mind of the grass root and enable them to access justice at all levels.

The new appointees are Hon. Justice Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde who is the President of the Customary Court of Appeal while Adesoji Adegboye Esq, Lawrence Ojo Esq, and Olufunke Ogundele Esq are judges.