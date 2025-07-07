Oyebanji swears in Ogunmoye as Ekiti Chief Judge 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Monday swore in Justice Lekan Ogunmoye as the sixth substantive Chief Judge of the state, with a charge to uphold justice with courage, integrity, and a strong sense of duty

Justice Ogunmoye who had served as the Acting Chief Judge since November 5, 2024, following the passing of his predecessor, Hon Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, was formally ratified by the Ekiti State House of Assembly on July 3, 2025 following a recommendation by the judiciary committee.

Speaking while performing the swearing-in at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Ado Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji, who described the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, affirmed that his administration would continue to support the judiciary by prioritizing the welfare of its members and giving the judge all the needed support to carry out his duties diligently.

Acknowledging the long standing reputation of excellent and dignity of the state judiciary and emphasizing the need to preserve this heritage, the Governor urged the new Chief Justice to continually raise the bar of excellence and ensure prompt and efficient service delivery that meet global standards.

The Governor said: “Your Lordship, history will judge you not by the accolades you receive today, but by the legacy you leave behind after your tour of duty. In this position, courage and integrity must be your constant companions. Let it be said in years to come that under your leadership, the judiciary of Ekiti State reached a higher standard—one that ensured justice for all, regardless of status, gender, or circumstance.”

While congratulating the new Chief Judge on his deserved elevation, Oyebanji said his administration remains committed to the independence of the judiciary and will continue to support judicial reforms, provide resources for improved infrastructure, and promote initiatives that will enhance the delivery of justice across the state.

“The position of Chief Judge is not a mere title—it is a sacred trust. The judiciary is the last hope of the common man because of the institution that guarantees the equality of all before the majesty of the Law. The institution must therefore, be guided, not by sentiment, fear, or favoritism, but by the Constitution and the dictates of the Law. As the most sacred, conservative and apolitical arm of Government, the Judiciary must be manned by persons of unimpeachable integrity, profound legal knowledge and astute administrative capability. These qualities therefore place upon the occupier of this exalted position, a sacred duty to uphold justice at all times regardless of whose interest is involved.

“I therefore implore Your Lordship to be guided by a sense of duty flowing from your years of experience beginning as a State Counsel, and later the Solicitor-General of Ekiti State and much later a Judge of the High Court. It is delightful that one can attest to your unblemished record as a Judge of the High Court for nearly two decades and your eighth months in acting capacity as Chief judge.

“The Ekiti State judiciary has a great reputation, one of excellence and dignity. This is a heritage we are proud of, and one we must protect and advance. I therefore, wish to say that there is more to be done in order to continuously raise the bar and to ensure prompt and efficient service delivery that meet global standards,” the Governor asserted.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Dayo Apata (SAN), who commended Governor Oyebanji for his unwavering commitment to due process and the rule of law, said the Governor has continually demonstrated respect for independence of the judiciary

Apata, who explained that the appointment of the new Chief Judge, was in compliance with the provision of law. He stated that the Governor acted in accordance with the law, which empowers the State Governor to appoint a Chief Judge on the recommendation of the National Judiciary Council and subjected to the confirmation of the State House of Assembly.

In his response, the new Chief Judge, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, who expressed his gratitude to the Governor for the confidence reposed in him, acknowledged the Governor’s commitment to the independence and growth of the judiciary and promised not to betray the trust of the government and the people of the state.

Justice Ogunmoye stated that his vision for the Ekiti State judiciary is to fully embrace digital transformation in order to enhance efficiency and speed in the administration of justice, stressing that his goal is to modernize court process through technology, making judicial service more accessible to the public while ensuring greater transparency and accountability across all levels of the judiciary

Also at the event were President, Ekiti State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Monisade Abodunde, Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, members of the Judiciary, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejuyigbe, and stakeholders from across the state’s legal community.

