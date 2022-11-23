Oyebanji set to rejig activities of MDAs

Ekiti State Governor, Abayomi Oyebanji on Wednesday concluded a three-day ministerial briefing by heads of MDAs in a bid to review performance and rejig their activities in preparation for the realization of the 2023 budget.

The briefings which started on Monday and ended on Wednesday at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado-Ekiti also had the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Barr. Bamidele Agbede and other Executive Council members in attendance.

The Governor, who also expressed the decision of his administration to utilize potential of various arms of government to drive his administration’s agenda for policy implementation, stated that the essence of the briefings was not to chastise or witch-hunt any office on performance, but to know the facts on running of government programmes in the respective MDAs and parastatals.

He charged the MDAs to be proactive by looking inward by being creative and not relying solely on allocations directly accrued to them before carrying out the necessary obligations but put in extra efforts to support government’s drive at ensuring effective service delivery.

The Governor stressed the need to explore an all-inclusive and participatory government to ensure successful projects execution and other engagements from the MDAs in his efforts to drive set agenda for policy implementation to enable him deliver on his mandate to the people.

Briefing the Executive Council, the MDAs took turn to give account of their functions, achievements, challenges and way forward.

The MDAs involved in the briefing included Ministries of Finance and Economic Development; Health and Human Services; Information and Values Orientation; Education, Science and Technology; Agriculture and Food Security; Infrastructure and Public Utilities; Budget and Economic Planning; Housing and Urban Development and Women Affairs, Gender Empowerment and Social Welfare.

Others were Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Ekiti State University, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti; College of Health Sciences, Ijero-Ekiti; Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti; Bureau of Rural Development; Bureau of Special Projects; Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State; State Universal and Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Accountant General’s Office and State Independent Electoral Commission among others.





