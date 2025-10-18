Oyebanji rules out mediocrity, politics in Ekiti Civil Service

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has said his administration would continue to maintain the culture of professionalism in the civil service and uplift it to a competitive and productive entity that can deliver the best to the State.

The governor said on Friday he was not oblivious of the inherent danger in undue politicisation of the service, adding that it breeds mediocrity that has the capacity to undermine the credibility and potency of workers to deliver optimally.

He spoke at the 2025 Ekiti State Public Service Forum and Award of Excellence Ceremony at the Adetiloye Hall, Trade Fair Complex, Ado Ekiti.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, said his government has been able to accomplish its vision of making Ekiti State a microcosm of development due to solid support being received from civil servants.

The governor averred that productivity in the civil service can only be enhanced and entrenched when there is a service that places high premium on merit over mediocrity in appointments and postings.

He maintained that the solid backing being received from workers was a reciprocation of his giant strides through prompt payment of salary, pension, gratuity, deductions to cooperative societies, and implementation of promotion as and when due.

Oyebanji, who applauded the versatility and intellectual mobility of the civil servants, urged them to refrain from acts that could derail the civil service, describing the workers as the main drivers of the Ekiti State economy, which he said was predominantly civil service oriented.

Speaking further, the governor assured the workers that his administration will continue to allow them to operate without political interference, saying professionalism remains the hallmark of any civil service that will be effective and efficient.

He said: “You have seen how we have operated with human face in the last three years.

“We are not going to consider politics in appointing people into positions.

“You could all attest to how we have promoted professionalism and merit over mediocrity.

“We are not going to encourage any action that can undermine your capacity to deliver.”

On the giant strides made by his government to rejig the system, Oyebanji said: “I appreciate the civil servants for your support and solidarity to this government.

“If not for you, we would n’t have been able to accomplish some of our vision as indicated in the six pillars of this administration.

“However, I want to say with all sense of pride that your support was a reciprocation of Mr. Governor’s gesture through the implementation of the new minimum wage, prompt payment of salary, pension, deductions and gratuity.

“At the last count, about N14.6 billion had been paid in three years on gratuity.

“The government has spent about N25 billion on monthly pension.

“We assure you that we are still going to do more.”

In her remarks, the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, was excited and felt actualised with the giant strides made by Governor Oyebanji in the core civil service, expressing elation that the State now has a leader who doesn’t need lobbying before investing and funding the civil service adequately.

Olomojobi saluted the governor for placing high premium value on the welfare of workers in the areas of salary, gratuity, pension, and deductions’ payments, and for initiating enviable reforms that have fortified the service and made it the real engine- room of governance.

The medical practitioner said Ekiti State now has one of the most inclusive and implementable minimum wage, spanning the core civil service, judiciary, local governments and subvented institutions, urging her colleagues to make sacrifices and shun corrupt practices that could derail the service.

Panelists at the event: former Commissioner in the military era, Engr. Babatunde Fakoyede; former Heads of Service: Olufemi Adewumi and Ayodeji Ajayi; and a retired Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye, were unanimous in their views that Governor Oyebanji was indeed a reformer and lover of the civil servants.

They averred that Ekiti State civil servants can compete favourably with their counterparts in the country and are above board in terms of sacrifice, diligence, policy direction, strict adherence to rules and regulation, and intellectual acumen.

Present at the occasion were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; traditional rulers; retired Heads of Service; Commissioners; Special Advisers; Permanent Secretaries; Executive Secretaries; General Managers’ and civil servants.