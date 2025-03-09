Oyebanji restates commitment to equipping youths with innovative, entrepreneurial skills

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has said that his administration places high premium on innovation and entrepreneurship that will empower students and young professionals with skills, tools and mind-set necessary for self-reliance, job creation and economic independence.

Governor Oyebanji stated this on Saturday at the first convocation ceremony of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

He said his government is not just equipping the youths with academic knowledge but also with practical skills that prepare them for the demands of an evolving world.

Governor Oyebanji, at the event which was attended by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and other eminent personalities, said his government has invested heavily in the establishment of entrepreneurial and innovation centres across the state to position graduates to excel not only as employees but as employers, innovators and solution providers.

While commending the university for the phenomenal achievement and growth in less than five years and for its efforts in producing graduates equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills, the Governor assured them that his government remains steadfast in its commitment to the growth of the university as he promised to continue to provide the infrastructure, resources and support needed for the institution to thrive as a citadel of learning, producing graduates who will not only compete but lead on the global stage.

The convocation was attended by several dignitaries, who flew in through the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti. About five aircraft landed at the airport.

Congratulating the graduating students for their meritorious success, the Governor charged them to transform the knowledge deposited in them into fruits of service, innovation and excellence.

“As a government, we understand the importance of equipping our youths not only with academic knowledge but also with practical skills that prepare them for the demands of an evolving world. This is why we have placed a high premium on entrepreneurial skills. In line with this vision, we are investing heavily in the establishment of entrepreneurial and innovation centres across the state.

“These centres are designed to empower students and young professionals with the skills, tools and mindset necessary for self-reliance, job creation, and economic independence. We are proud to see this commitment reflected in the entrepreneurial programmes, initiatives and exploits of BOUESTI, which position our graduates to excel not only as employees but as employers , innovators and solution providers.

Earlier in his address, the Chancellor of the university, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) who commended the Governor for his unwavering support towards the development of the institution, said the Governor’s commitment to education has been instrumental in positioning the university as a hub for academic excellence and skill development.

Highlighting the institution’s achievements in less than five years, Chief Olanipekun said the University has witnessed tremendous growth, advancement in academic programs, and a growing reputation for producing highly skilled graduates ready to compete in global economy.

Also in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Olufemi Adeoluwa, who explained that the university was adjudged the best University of Education in Sub-Sahara Africa at the University of Uwanda, Kigali in 2022, highlighted the achievements of the university to include securing accreditation of 78 programes by the National Universities Commission, increase in enrolment of students, well equipped library with free access to internet, among others.

Prof. Adeoluwa explained that total of 1,109 students graduated comprising 37 who bagged first class, 426 second class upper division, 586 in second class lower division and 60 in third class.

The highpoint of the event was the conferment of honourary degree of the university on four eminent personalities which include Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sanni Musa, Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, and the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adu Alagbado. While Governor Peter Mbah was conferred with the Doctor of humane Letters, Senator Sanni Musa was conferred with Doctor of Public Policy, Dr Tunji Olowolafe, Doctor of Business Administration, while Oba Adu Alagbado was conferred with Doctor of Public Administration.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah thanked the State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and the University for recognizing their contribution to national development. He described the conferment of the honourary degrees as a significant encouragement to continue working toward the betterment of the society.

