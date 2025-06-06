Oyebanji rejoices with Muslims at Eid-El-Kabir

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has extended his felicitation to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid -el-Kabir festival.

In a goodwill message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji highlighted the significance of Eid-el -Kabir as a festival of sacrifice and joy for the Muslim faithful.

He congratulated Muslims in the state and Nigeria for witnessing another Eid-el-Kabir, noting that sacrifice is usually the price to pay for victory, fulfillment, success, profit and joy as told by the story of Ibrahim’s obedience to the command of Allah to sacrifice his son Ishmael with a ram slaughtered in his stead.

The Governor enjoined Muslims to imbibe the core lesson of Eid -el -Kabir which is total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah which he says brings rewards.

The Ekiti number one citizen also stressed the importance of love, brotherhood and peaceful coexistence among Muslims and adherents of other religions in the state.

He equally emphasized the need for collective efforts in the task of developing Ekiti describing the Muslim Community as an important partner in taking the state to a higher pedestal of development.

The Governor urged the Muslim Ummah in the state not to relent in supporting his administration and that of President Bola Tinubu with prayers expressing optimism that a brighter and a glorious future is in the horizon.

He also enjoined Muslim Ummah to celebrate in moderation and to extend love to neighbors and especially the less privileged members of the society as the holy book admonished.

“We wish the Muslim Ummah in our dear state and in Nigeria a happy Sallah and pray that God accepts our sacrifices as an act of Ibadah, “ the statement added.

