Oyebanji raises committee as Ekiti commences minimum wage negotiation with labour 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has raised a 13- member negotiation committee as the state government commences meetings with organised labour preparatory to the commencement of the minimum wage payment in the state.

This is sequel to the signing of the minimum wage law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on July 30th, 2024.

A statement by the governor’s Special Adviser, Media, Olayinka Oyebode revealed that the negotiation committee comprises government officials and leadership of the organised labour in the state.

According to Oyebode, members of the Negotiation Committee are:

A. Government Officials:

1. Dr (Mrs) Folakemi Olomojobi – Head of Service ( Chairman )

2. ⁠Mr Akintunde Oyebode – Commissioner for Finance- Member

3. ⁠Comrade K. Faromiluyi – Special Advisor on Labour Matter – Member

4. ⁠Mrs Titilayo Olayinka – Accountant General / PS – Member

5. ⁠Mr Bamise Sunday Julius – PS Ministry of Justice – Member

6. ⁠Mr Oluwadare Jolumo- PS Ministry of Finance – Member

7. ⁠Mrs Janet Ajibola – PS Office of Establishment and Service Matters – Secretary

B. Organised Labour:

1. Comrade Olufemi Ajoloko- Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council.

2. ⁠Comrade Olatunde Kolapo – Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress

3. ⁠Comrade Sola Adigun – Chairman, Trade Union Congress

4. ⁠Comrade Yetunde Emmanuel- Secretary, Joint Negotiation Council.

5. ⁠Comrade Dr. Israel Taiwo- Secretary, Nigeria Labour Council .

6. ⁠Comrade Yemi Peters- Secretary, Trade Union Congress.

The statement further stated that the first meeting of the committee is slated for Wednesday, September 4th, 2024.

