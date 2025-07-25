Oyebanji presents staff of office to Elemure, cautions aggrieved contenders

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State on Thursday presented the staff of office to the Elemure of Emure-Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ajiboye, cautioning aggrieved contenders to the stool against frivolous court cases.

Oyebanji, while speaking at the ceremony in Emure, emphasised that the government did not interfere in the selection process of the traditional ruler.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stool became vacant following the demise of Oba Emmanuel Adebayo on May 20, 2024.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Monisade Afuye, called on contenders to support Oba Ajiboye to fast-track development in the town.

He urged the indigenes to work towards unity and progress of the town rather than instituting court cases that could cause division among them.

Oyebanji said: “I want to appeal to those who have instituted cases in the court to challenge the selection process to withdraw them and join hands with the new Oba to develop this town.

“The development, peace, and unity of this kingdom and its respect should be paramount to all of you, not the removal of the traditional ruler.”

The governor said that the approval of the new Elemure was done in accordance with the customs and traditions of the town.

Oyebanji said that the government decided to speed up action on the installation of a new traditional ruler to prevent a vacuum.

He described the Elemure as a first-class stool, a respectable kingdom, with vast and rich culture that required respect and stability.

He promised to work with the new Elemure to bring development to the town and to tackle the challenges of insecurity.

In response, Oba Ajiboye commended the state government and the kingmakers for being painstaking and transparent in the selection process.

The traditional ruler promised to unite all the warring factions in the town and form a synergy with the government to tackle the menace of insecurity in the axis.

Ajiboye said: “It is my appeal to my brothers who contested against me to join me in the task of developing this town.

“We have no other town to call ours.

“I am focused on my passion for development, and I will not be distracted.”

