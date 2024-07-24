Oyebanji presents N1b gratuity cheques to 450 pensioners

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday presented gratuity cheques totaling N1 billion to another batch of 450 pensioners in the state.

He used the occasion to restate his administration’s resolve to defray all outstanding gratuity arrears within a short time.

Oyebanji, while presenting the cheques at brief event at the Jibowu Hall, Government House, said his government would continue to prioritise the welfare of the senior citizens who had served the state diligently and meritoriously as a way of appreciating their services to humanity and growth of the state.

The Governor, who said he was not unmindful of the challenges being faced by the retirees due to delay in their gratuity payment, assured that his government is working hard to ensure that gratuity arrears become a thing of the past as he hopes to achieve his goal of “pay as you go” basis.

He also disclosed that his administration had paid over N14 billion as gratuity and pension to deserving retirees as well as ensuring that all pension arrears of N1 billion owed by the state government and N150 million outstanding deduction were paid.

Also Read:

Assuring that the government would continue to support the elderly and the vulnerable group in the state with various social safety nets aimed at providing succour to them, the Governor said his administration has introduced free health care for the retirees through the state Ministry of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the National Health Insurance Scheme.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, the Governor urged public servants to key into the contributing pension scheme recently introduced, which guaranteed a more seamless and quick payment of gratuity pattern.

Oyebanji said: “As elder statesmen, your welfare is always a priority to this administration, and that is why your monthly pension has been on the first line charge.

“I am proud to say that we have paid in total the sum of N12,569,562,240.00 as pension since we assumed office.

“And similarly, this administration has paid a cumulative sum of N2.3 billion as gratuity to our retired senior citizens.

“This is apart from the gratuity already paid to local government retirees.

“Today, and in this batch, we are paying out a total sum of N1 billion only to this batch, while continuing with the monthly gratuity payment of N200 million to both state and local government pensioners.”

At the event, which was also graced by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; members of the State Executive Council; and Ekiti State House of Assembly and Labour leaders, Governor Oyebanji hinted on his government’s readiness to make public the state’s new minimum wage once President Bola Tinubu signs the bill into law.

He also assured pensioners that they will also benefit from the minimum wage.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi, who hailed the amount paid as gratuity, described it as unprecedented and thanked the Governor for walking his talk.

The Head of Service, who said the cardinal programmes and policies of Oyebanji were entirely people-centred and are being carefully implemented to impact positively on the people, maintained that despite the economic challenges confronting the nation, the Governor has continue to show great commitment to the welfare of the pensioners and the entire workforce in the state.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Chairmen of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Ekiti State Chapter, Elder Joel Akinola; Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde; Trade Union Congress, Comrade Sola Adigun; and Joint Negotiation Council, Comrade Femi Ajoloko, expressed their gratitude to the Governor for prioritising the welfare of the pensioners and the entire workforce in the state.

The labour leaders said the Governor’s landmark achievements in the last 20 months was a testament to the fact that Ekiti people made the right choice.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Cecelia Ojo and Fadare Ezekile, who spoke glowingly about the Governor, thanked him for fulfilling his promises to the pensioners and maintained that the Governor has restored the trust they have in government.

Also at the event were the Minority Leader, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Ogunsakin Olaoye, and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, among others.

Post Views: 5