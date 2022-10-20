Oyebanji orders comprehensive renovation of Ado-Ekiti roads

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to commence a comprehensive renovation of roads within Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

This was announced in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday.

According to Oyebode, all contractors handling different road projects within the state have also been directed to go back to site.

He said Oyebanji gave the directive during an inspection of road projects on Wednesday, adding that repairs of other damaged roads across the local government areas of the state would commence after the raining season.

He said government will prioritise the rehabilitation of roads and construction of new ones in the bid to stimulate economic growth and make life more comfortable for the people.