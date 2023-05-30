Oyebanji mourns Dokpesi, AIT founder 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the death of the Chairman of Daar Communications, operators of Africa Independent Television/Ray Power FM, Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, who passed on Monday, aged 71 years.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Chief Dokpesi’s death as a monumental loss to the media industry, business world and political circle in the country.

Oyebanji said the late Dokpesi will always be remembered for pioneering private radio ownership with the establishment of Ray Power 100.5 FM in Lagos in 1994 and for going ahead to build a large media empire.

The Governor also hailed the deceased for following up with the establishment of the television arm, Africa Independent Television which also started in Lagos before extending the frontiers of the stations to other parts of the country creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

He noted that the deceased, although a marine engineer by training, acquired national and global renown for his investment in the media industry which he used to promote local cultural heritage and to the positive sides of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Governor Oyebanji described the late Chief Dokpesi as a great philanthropist who used his wealth to assist the poor and the less privileged by empowering them with cash to set up small scale businesses, scholarships for indigent students, among others.

The late Chief Dokpesi, he said further, was also renowned for using his media stations and business establishments for the performance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in his lifetime through which he contributed to nation building.

The Governor commiserated with the immediate family, friends and associates of the deceased urging them to take solace in the indelible legacies he left behind which would continue to benefit the mankind long after his departure from mother earth.

“ The Government and good people of Ekiti State commiserate with the immediate and extended family of the late Chief Dokpesi, management and staff of Ray Power and AIT as well as the people of Delta State on the death of this illustrious son of Africa who redefined broadcast journalism in the country with his innovative ideas and huge investment in the sector”, the Governor said.