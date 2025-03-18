Oyebanji mourns death of EKSU Chancellor’s wife

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the death of Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe, wife of the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, the wife of the Chancellor died on March 11, 2025 at the age of 63.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the death of Mrs. Olowolafe as shocking and devastating, noting that the loss is not that of the Olowolafe family alone, but to the entire people of Ekiti State.

He said his thoughts and prayers and that of the entire people of the state are with Dr. Olowolafe and his family during this period of grief.

Oyebanji regretted that death has taken away a dutiful wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a pillar of support for her husband, an oak of protection of the less privileged, a compassionate woman, and a precious asset to Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

While noting that Olowolafe’s demise is painful, the governor said the deceased had immortalised herself in the hearts of the people with her good deeds and legacies that will continue to impact lives long after her departure.

Oyebanji prayed God to give her husband the grace to find strength to bear the colossal loss and be consoled that the deceased now enjoys a peaceful repose in the bosom of her Creator, and grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

