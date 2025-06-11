Oyebanji mourns death of chairman, Education Trust Fund, Prof Igbalajobi

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the passing of the Chairman of the State’s Education Trust Fund, Prof. Caleb Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi,

Igbalajobi, a professor of Special Education died on June 8, 2025.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the late Professor as a distinguished Ekiti leader and a renowned scholar who demonstrated a great commitment to the development of the educational sector in the state and in the country.

The Governor described the Efon Alaaye-born Professor as a truly patriotic Nigerian, a man of honour and a firm believer in Ekiti Project.

He said the late Igbalajobi would be missed for his immense contribution to scholarship, wise counsel and nation building, especially his role as Chair of the state’s Education Trust Fund, where he served until he breathed his last.

The Governor urged the children and family of the renowned Professor to be consoled with the fact the late Igbalajobi lived a good life of service and left a good name. He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed elder statesman.

