Oyebanji, Mimiko, Oni celebrate retired Bishop Ipinmoye at 80

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has eulogised Ekiti State born retired Bishop of Akure Anglican Dioceses, Rt. Rev. Michael Ipinmoye, at he clocks 80, describing him as a ‘special gift’ to his generation.

He said this at Ipinmoye’s thanksgiving on Sunday at the Anglican Church, Emmanuel Cathedral, Okesa, Ado-Ekiti.

The governor, who described Ipinmoye as a very proud Ekiti man, who proudly carries Ekiti identity everywhere, appreciated him for his years of meritorious service to God and to humanity.

He also described the octogenarian as a builder of men, a model and a man of God to the core.

Congratulating the bishop, the governor prayed to God to grant him long life and prosperity, saying that he will live long in good health to reap the fruit of his labour of love.

Oyebanji said: “Daddy, I bless God for your life.

“To be 80 in Nigeria is not by accident.

“It can only be God.

“In a country where life expectancy is between 45 and 55 years and you are 80 and strong, we give God all the glory.

“I thank you for your service to mankind and service to God.

“I thank you for being a very proud Ekiti man and I thank you that you never change your Ekiti identity anywhere you are.

“Thank you so much.”

The governor, who acknowledged the presence of former Governor of Ekiti, Segun Oni, said beyond partisan politics, the former governor remains a brother to him.

In his own goodwill message, the Social Democratic Party governorship flag-bearer congratulated the celebrator for witnessing his 80th birthday in great health.

Oni appreciated Oyebanji, whom he also described as a brother.

Commenting on his case against the election Oyebanji, Oni said political contest was a normal thing in democracy, just as seeking the intervention of the judiciary in determining issues.

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Segun Mimiko, in his own remarks, congratulated the celebrator.

Mimiko said he was not surprised at the developmental strides of the Oyebanji administration.

He said he had known the governor as a young man and was convinced he has the right training, preparation and capacity to excel as the governor of Ekiti.

In his sermon, titled: “Response to God’s faithfulness,” a retired Bishop from Osun State, Rev. James Afolabi, described Ipinmoye as a simple, but firm man of God.

Afolabi enjoined Ipinmoye to continue to live his life for God, saying that is the only way he can respond to God’s faithfulness at all times.

Dignitaries present at the event included representative of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Ondo State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, and some traditional rulers from Ondo and Ekiti States.