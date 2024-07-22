Oyebanji meets media executives, urges greater collaboration on development  

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has called for a greater level of collaboration between media organisations and the state government in the drive to ensure adequate information dissemination to the people of the state, especially the grassroots.

Governor Oyebanji spoke on Monday during a meeting with members of the Forum of General Managers of radio and television stations in the state.

He said the essence of such synergy is to create a situation where the people are effectively informed on the various developmental strides of the government as well as their roles, as citizens, in the development efforts.

At the meeting which was attended by General Managers of Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES); Nigeria Television Authority (NTA); Ayoba FM, Radio Nigeria, Progress FM; Voice FM; People’s FM; New Cruse FM; Adamimogo FM; Fresh FM, Midas FM and Adaba FM, the Governor assured them that his administration would soon organize a field trip that will take them to all government projects in the state in order to give a proper perspective of his administration’s development efforts in the last one and a half years.

While lauding the media executives for their fairness in reporting of government activities, Governor Oyebanji said his administration is open to constructive criticism as well as feedback from the citizens.

The Governor assured the General Managers and other business owners in the state of adequate security for their properties and investments, stressing that his government is unrelenting in ensuring safety and security of every citizen.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun said his Ministry has been engaging the media executives regularly on issues bordering on developmental strides of government and how they can get across to the people through effective information dissemination and management.

Olatunbosun noted that the media in the state had proven to be a strategic partner with the government especially in the areas of effective communication of government programmes and policies.

Earlier, the Chairman of the forum and the General Manager of Ayoba FM, Adewale Ojo commended the leadership style of Governor Oyebanji, especially his demonstrated competence, maturity, calmness and compassion for the people.

He added that with the Governor in the saddle as the helmsman of the state, the people will continue to get the best for their votes.

Ojo emphasised the need to positively inject the minds of the public with the various projects the government has embarked upon in various communities so that the public does not get misinformed from other unauthorised quarters.

