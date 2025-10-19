Oyebanji is my greatest achievement, says Fayemi

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has commended the incumbent Governor of the State, Biodun Oyebanji for his development strides, transformative leadership and for building on the legacy of continuity in governance, describing the Governor as his greatest achievement.

The former Governor gave the commendation on Saturday at Ijelu-Ekiti during the commissioning of the newly constructed Itapa-Ijelu-Omu road, as part of activities marking the third anniversary of the Oyebanji administration.

Addressing journalists at the event, Dr Fayemi said he would describe Oyebanji as his greatest achievement. “Absolutely, he is my greatest achievement because I have my own imperfection but those imperfection he has managed to either correct or reduce them and God has been kind to us in Ekiti by giving us a Governor who can focus on the transformation agenda for the people of Ekiti, and who is not giving to unnecessary politicking at the expense of the important issue of development”, he added.

Dr Fayemi said the success of Oyebanji’s administration is a validation of his belief in purposeful leadership, adding that the Governor’s record of performance in three years has justified the decision of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Ekiti people to present Oyebanji as the consensus candidate for the 2026 governorship election.

Fayemi, who rode into the venue of the event in same vehicle with Oyebanji, applauded the Governor for prioritizing infrastructure development, particularly road construction and rehabilitation, which, according to him, has improved connectivity, boosted commerce and eased transportation across the State.

The former Governor explained that the new roads being constructed and commissioned by Governor Oyebanji in different parts of the state are strategic to Ekiti’s economic growth, as they link key agriculture, business communities and tourism corridor to major urban centres.

He said “ I want to thank our Governor for not disappointing us and for holding firm to his God and the truth in delivering the task of governing Ekiti and leaving it better than the way we left it. We have every reason to be proud of him. We have no reason to abandon him.

Also Read:

“Just like the Governor mentioned in his remarks, I was counting roads that we started and could not complete and I cannot recollect any that has not been completed now- Itapa-Ijelu-Omu, done; Omisanjana-Atlas, completed; Agric Olope-Moferere completed; Ijurin-Ayegunle, completed; GRA Third Extension, completed; Ikole-Ara-Isinbode, completed; Ikere-Ilawe, completed and of course Ekiti Ring Road has been completed”, Dr Fayemi added.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Oyebanji, who expressed profound appreciation to his predecessor for laying a solid foundation on which his administration is building, said his achievements so far were collective efforts of successive administrations that shared a common vision for a prosperous Ekiti.

Describing the event as a testament to what a State stands to gain when there is continuity in government, the Governor said development becomes faster when leaders build on the work of their predecessors instead of abandoning them.

While thanking former Governor Fayemi for breaking the jinx of continuity in Ekiti State, Governor Oyebanji said all road projects started by the Fayemi led-administration that could not be completed have now been finished by his government.

“I bless God for today and I am so glad that we are able to finally complete this road but today is not actually about our government, it speaks to what Ekiti has lost since it was created 29 years ago.

“What is happening today speaks to what a people and a state will benefit if there is continuity in government. When Baba Ipinmoye was speaking, I cast my mind back and realised that if we have been doing this since the time of Otunba Niyi Adebayo, we will not be where we are today but I thank Governor Fayemi for breaking the jinx of continuity and I’m so happy that nearly all the projects he initiated but could not complete are now been completed”.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Sola Adebayo commended the Governor for transforming the State into an unparalleled economic hub with his transformative acumen especially in the area of road infrastructure.

The Commissioner further expressed appreciation to the Governor for his visionary leadership, passion for service and unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ekiti, adding that the project like many others across the state, reflects his determination to build a state where development is evenly spread and progress felt by all in the drive to fulfil his shared property mantra.

While also explaining that the road project will facilitate agricultural activities by helping farmers transport goods to markets with ease, support local commerce and small-scale businesses, reduce travel time and transportation costs as well as strengthen inter-community relationships, the commissioner called on the benefitting communities to take ownership of the project by avoiding practices that can damage the road such as blocking the drains with refuse, constructing unauthorized speed bumps, erecting and erecting illegal structures.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Owajumu of Omu Kingdom, Oba Adeoye Joseph, Retired Anglican Bishop, Rev’d Micheal Ipinmoye, and NURTW Chairman, Chief Falope Joseph, thanked the Governor for his administration’s commitment to rural and infrastructure development, stressing that the newly constructed road would not only ease the transportation for residents and farmers but will also boost local commerce, enhance access to healthcare and education as well as foster stronger socio-economic ties within the region.

Also at the event were the Speaker, Ekiti state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive community leaders and other top Government Officials, among others.