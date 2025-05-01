Oyebanji inaugurates Ekiti Dashboard to track projects

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Wednesday commissioned a Strategic Pillar Monitoring System (SPMS), tagged: “Ekiti Dashboard,” to enhance efficiency by providing seamless and real-time monitoring of government programmes and projects to ensure value for money.

Oyebanji commissioned the Dashboard at a brief event held at the Lady Jibowu Hall, Government House in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said the initiative was part of his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in public service.

While maintaining that the success of any administration depends on its ability to efficiently monitor and evaluate implementation of projects, the governor explained that the innovation platform would further enable his administration to identify challenges promptly, allocate resources effectively, improve service delivery, and ensure timely completion of critical projects aligned with his six pillars of development.

He commended the office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), led by Dr. John Ekundayo, for the innovation in project monitoring and evaluation.

Describing the initiative as a game changer that will further empower citizens to actively participate by providing them tools to monitor and evaluate performances, he said the platform would also help track progress and monitor the execution of projects from inception to completion.

This is in addition to enhancing transparency by providing citizens access to real time information on government projects thereby fostering trust and collaboration between government and the people.

According to the governor, the initiative will also improve decision making process through the use of data driven insight as well as promote accountability.

Oyebanji said: “It gives me a great pleasure to be here today to commission into use the strategic pillar monitoring system dashboard, an ICT infrastructure developed to ensure seamless and real time monitoring of programmes and projects of the government.

“This dashboard is a cutting edge tool designed to provide real time information on status, progress and impact of all government projects in Ekiti State, and I am pleased to inform you that this innovative system is the first of its kind in Nigeria and it represents our unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in public service.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Ekundayo, the Special Adviser, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD), expressed his gratitude to the governor for his visionary leadership and commitment to transparency and accountability.

He said the initiative is to track the progress of projects across the state as encapsulated in the six pillars of the administration.

While explaining that the Ekiti Dashboard represents the commitment of the Oyebanji administration to transparency, efficiency, and result driven governance by harnessing the power of data, and cutting edge technology in the approach to project management, Dr. Ekudayo charged all stakeholders to utilise the tool to drive positive change and populate the state Dashboard by sharing the link.

Also present at the event were the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Niyi Adebayo; Members of the State Executive Council; and Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

