Oyebanji inaugurates digital library built by Senate Leader

It was a busy day for Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Friday as he traversed several communities in Ekiti Central Senatorial District of the state flagging off various projects facilitated by the Senate Leader and the Senator, representing the district, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The projects are of immense economic, social and educational value.

They included male and female hostels for medical students of Ekiti State University, a two kilometre road within the campus, an old people’s home, modern night market, a road project, all in his country home, Iyin Ekiti as well as a digital library in Ado- Ekiti among others.

Inaugurating the digital library in Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji commended the developmental strides of Senator Bamidele and how he had cooperated with his administration in the state by attracting many federal projects to the state.

The Governor also called on residents of the area to continue to give their maximum support to the Senator in his efforts to contribute to the overall development of the state.

The Governor, who also eulogized Senator Bamidele’s leadership capacity, especially on his role as the Senate leader, noted that he had been a unifying factor among Senators irrespective of tribe or religion.

Emphasising the need to utilize the library facility, the Governor appealed to students and youths across the state to make proper use of the library in the quest to acquire knowledge, adding that his joy is to see the facility being put to adequate use.

He stressed the need for youth to go all out to acquire knowledge, stressing that education remained the greatest legacy that could be bequeathed on anyone.

The Governor affirmed that his government would continue to invest in education as well as collaborate with people of like minds to reposition education in the state. He called on other well-meaning Nigerians to invest in education and youth development.

“I am aware that in this senatorial district, we have more than ten projects in various stages of completion that the senator is undertaking, but this library is especially very critical and dear to my heart because of the impact it would have on our youth. This library is not just a library, it’s a digital library, and I plead with our youths especially the students to make Maximum use of the facility,” the Governor added.

In his remarks, Senator Bamidele disclosed that the library was named after his former teacher and school principal, the late Bishop Gabriel Oloniyo, whom he met in 1976 when he was admitted to Egba-Owode Grammar School.

Senator Bamidele, who handed over the library to the state government as part of his contributions to the growth and development of the state, affirmed the importance of a digital library to the present jet age and an instrument to assist indigent students who may not possess the wherewithal to procure needed books while in school.

He also expressed his appreciation to Governor Biodun Oyebanji for giving him the opportunity to contribute his quota to the development of the state in the various capacity that he could stressing the fact that the Governor had given all members of the National Assembly a list of his expectation from them and that they have all tried their best to achieve those demands.

“It is really my pleasure to hand over this digital library built in honour of late Bishop Gboyega Oloniyo to the state. Thank God for the encouragement that this project is hitting the target set by His Excellency for the nineth National Assembly members, he stated.

Also speaking at the event, the Head of Service, Dr Olufolake Olomojobi commended the Senate Leader for the project, stressing that she was a product of public library both at her secondary and university levels.

The flag off event also had in attendance speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon, Adeoye Aribasoye; members of the state executive council; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, members of the traditional council and other stakeholders.

