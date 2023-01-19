Oyebanji inaugurates court building donated by Olanipekun

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday inaugurated a court building constructed and donated to Ekiti Judiciary by a legal luminary, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, an indigene of Ikere-Ekiti.

Performing the inauguration at Ikere-Ekiti, in Ikere Local Government Area, Oyebanji called on all sons and daughters of the state across the world to emulate the kind gesture of the donor.

The governor urged indigenes of the state to join hands with his administration to bring the desired development to Ekiti.

He described Olanipekun as a man, who was committed and derived pleasure in giving back to society, through his developmental projects.

The governor reiterated his commitment to the effective administration of justice that would serve the people, assuring that the conditions of courts and welfare of judicial officers would be well attended to by his government.

“There is no doubt that our judicial system is one of the most progressive and innovative in the country and our judges, some of the most courageous.

“This is in spite of obvious inadequacies. I want to thank you for your commendable sacrifices in spite of the challenges in the judicial sector.

“We are committed to creating the enabling environment for a seamless dispensation of justice,” Oyebanji said.

In his address, Olanipekun said the gesture was aimed at salvaging the deplorable state of some of the dilapidated structures, particularly in Ikere Judicial Division.

He said that the court building was of the 21st century standard with all facilities that would ease the works of judges and judicial officers in the domain and Ekiti in general.

“When I heard the news that a female judge opened her drawer one day and discovered a snake in it and that the cases in Ikere were to be transferred to Ilawe, it touched my heart.

“So I told the Chief Judge that let us put up this building. This court complex comprises two air conditioned court rooms of 50 capacity each, toilets, well-equipped library, borehole and other facilities, amongst others,” Olanipekun said.

The donor said the aim was to give back to the ministry God had called him into; that is, the judiciary.

He noted that the two court rooms were named after the first and second Ekiti indigenes, Justice Olajide Olatawura and Justice Ekundayo Ogundare, who rose to the position of Supreme Court justices, while the library was named after Chief Afe Babalola, SAN in recognition of their selfless services.

In his remarks, Babalola lauded the give-back spirit of Olanipekun, saying the gesture would make the world a better place for all.

Babalola, who was represented by Prof. Abiodun Ojo, however, noted that Nigeria was bereft of philanthropists in mode of Wole Olanipekun.

He said this was contrary to the convention and traditional principle in Europe and America, where well-to-do people donated lavishly to institutions

Babalola said, “The event of today is a challenge to all of us and I hope many will emulate Olanipekun’s gesture.”