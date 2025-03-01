Oyebanji greets Muslims as Ramadan commences 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has felicitated Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ekiti State Governor urged Muslims to use the holy month of Ramadan to pray for peace in Nigeria and Ekiti State in particular.

He added that the Ramadan period should be used to exhibit the best virtues that Islam teaches.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, enjoined Muslims, as well as adherents of other religions to continue to live in love, harmony and peaceful coexistence in this month of Ramadan and beyond.

The Governor said development and progress thrive better in peaceful environments, adding that peace should be sought through prayers and positive actions.

“I want to congratulate Muslim faithful all over the country, especially in Ekiti State on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan. As we begin this holy month, I pray that Almighty Allah will grant us good health and strength to observe the fasting and other acts of worship associated with it.

“I urge all Muslims and adherents of other religions to avail themselves of the opportunity of the Ramadan fasting period to dedicate themselves to the good of humanity, peace and development of our dear state and country. Ramadan Kareem”, the statement added.

