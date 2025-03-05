Oyebanji greets Christians as Lenten season begins

As Christians commence this year’s Lenten season with Ash Wednesday, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has stressed the need for believers to use the period to seek the face of God on behalf of the state and Nigeria in general.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday, enjoined every true believer to use the period for sober reflection and intercession- reflecting on their lives, and developments around the globe as well as interceding on behalf of the state, the country and nations of the world.

The Governor also urged the people of the state irrespective of their political and religious affiliations to continue to live together in unity, which according to him is needed to stimulate the overall development of the state.

Noting that the Lenten season began few days after the commencement of the Ramadan fasting period, Governor Oyebanji, urged Christians and Muslims to take full advantage of the fasting season to preach and work towards peace, love and a more harmonious relationship with one another as well as adherents of other religions.

Oyebanji restated the commitment of his administration to ensuring peace, safety and security of lives and property in the state in order to make it more attractive to local and foreign investments.

“We wish all our Christian brothers and sisters worldwide and in Ekiti in particular a successful completion of the lenten season. We covet your continued support for the administration and our dear state, more especially this fasting season.”, the Governor added.

