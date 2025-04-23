Oyebanji flags off aerial mapping of Ekiti to enhance land administration

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday launched a ground-breaking 3D drone aerial mapping of the state in a bid to enhance land administration, boost investment and establish a comprehensive geospatial database to support development projects in the state.

The flagging-off exercise took place at a brief ceremony at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti.

The Governor said the exercise was designed to implement a comprehensive land administration solution that will enhance government’s planning capacity and improve service delivery to residents of the state.

The Governor described the exercise as a game changer for the state’s development. Highlighting the transformative potential of the project, Governor Oyebanji said the exercise would streamline land management, promote transparency, ensure security of property ownership, enhance urban planning as well as position the state as a hub for investors.

He explained further that the aerial mapping would also put an end to the persistent issues of fraudulent land transactions, curb menace of land grabbing, provide accurate land records and eliminate loopholes that have been exploited for land grabbing and other irregularities, thereby making the state more attractive for both local and foreign investors.

Oyebanji who while expressing optimism on the transformative potential of the exercise for the state’s economy, said: “By the time we finish what we are doing, it is going to open the window for investment into Ekiti State, the era of people selling one land to ten people will stop, the era of land grabbing will stop.

“An investor does not have to go to the office of Surveyor- General to sit with them because at a press of a button, you can locate every land and all houses in the state. So, it is a revolution and I am happy it is happening today,” the Governor asserted.

Earlier in his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Survey and e-GIS, Prof James Olaleye, said the exercise is the beginning of modernisation of land administration system in Ekiti through the use of cutting-edge geospatial technologies to improved land administration, infrastructure planning and management, secure land tenures, eliminate blind search for land, and boost internally generated revenue of the state.

While commending Governor Oyebanji for his visionary leadership, especially in leveraging on innovation and technology to drive development in the state, Prof Olaleye said that the aerial photographic mission would fly at low altitude to capture every inch of the state’s landmass.

He added that the project is expected to touch every nook and corner of the state and would last for one month.

The contractor handling the project, Surveyor Olajugba Oluropo, commended the state government’s forward thinking approach in setting a new standard for land administration in the state. Oluropo who took the Governor and state officials present through a displayed mapping board as well as the aircraft’s facilities, assured the Governor of timely delivery and world-class execution of the project.

The aircraft took off for the commencement of the mapping exercise shortly after the brief ceremony.

Also at the event were Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro, Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; members of the State Executive Council, Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers/ Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, HRM Oba Ilori Faboro; and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, Aladesanmi III.

