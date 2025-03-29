Oyebanji felicitates Tinubu on 73rd birthday

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 73rd birthday.

The Governor who described President Tinubu as a caring Father of the Nation, hailed the celebrant for being a symbol of democracy, inclusiveness and unity.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the Governor eulogized the President for dedicating his life to the service of his fatherland and fellow countrymen in various capacities which had exacted great sacrifices from him.

He noted that President Tinubu is a man of history with various golden chapters as a professional in the corporate world, astute politician, pro-democracy activist, irrepressible campaigner against military rule and the arrowhead of a movement that fought for restoration of civil rule in Nigeria.

Describing the President as an uncommon gift and treasure to the nation, Oyebanji said the nation’s number one citizen has made great imprints both at the subnational and national levels as a Senator, two-term Governor and now as President.

Oyebanji commended President Tinubu for his political, social and economic reforms since his assumption of office as President, which he noted have resulted in positive turnaround in various sectors in the country.

He particularly appreciated the President for his demonstrated love and support for Ekiti State as well as his administration, resulting in rapid growth and development of the state as well as greater opportunities for the citizens.

The Governor described the new Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, Iyin Ekiti as the latest gift from Mr President which was one of the several goodies the state has enjoyed from the Tinubu Administration as a mark of his love for Ekiti State.

The Governor assured the President of the unflinching support of the government and people of Ekiti State in his avowed commitment to a more prosperous Nigeria that will become a pride to all African and a world power in years to come.

He prayed God to grant the President long life, sound health in body and mind and more wisdom to steer the ship of the Nigerian state to a glorious harbour.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, we say a happy birthday to the father of the nation. “long and joyful may you live our dear President. “, he statement added.

