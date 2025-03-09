Oyebanji expresses condolences over Madam Adebayo’s demise

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with the late General Adeyinka Adebayo family of Iyin-Ekiti over the passing of their mother, Chief Modupe Adebayo.

The late Chief Adebayo, wife of the late former military governor of the old Western state, passed on Saturday, March 8th. She was aged 85 years old.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, described Madam Adebayo’s passing as a sad development.

The Governor described the deceased as a virtuous woman, a pillar of support for the family and a mother who loved and cared for her children, and was mother to several other children who benefitted from her generosity of spirit.

The Governor however congratulated Joke Chukwuemeka and the entire family over what he described as a “glorious exit” of their mother, adding that the fact mama lived a good and fulfilled life of service and honour and survived by excellent children, loving family and a community that hold her in high esteem, makes her passing a cause for celebration and not for mourning.

Governor Oyebanji, however said that regardless of the fact mama lived to old age, she would be sorely missed for her motherly role, amiable personality, wise counsel, and generosity.

“There is no doubt mama lived a good and fulfilled life and would be greatly missed. While we would have loved to still have her around for a little longer, I urge the children and the entire family to be consoled by the fact mama lived a great and impactful life, served God, her community and humanity.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I extend condolences to the entire family and pray that the Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and grant mama’s soul eternal rest.”, the Governor said.

