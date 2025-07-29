Oyebanji expresses appreciation to Tinubu, Ekiti people over second term endorsement

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their consistent support for his administration in the last two and a half years, especially Monday’s public endorsement of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, as well as his own endorsement together with the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, for a second term in office.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, expressed his gratitude to God Almighty for the success recorded so far by the administration.

He also thanked President Tinubu for his love and support for the state, stressing that the President’s economic policies have helped to accelerate development in the state.

The Governor also thanked political, community and religious leaders in the state for their massive support, especially the unprecedented huge turnout at the endorsement event. He also expressed deep appreciation to over 300 groups and associations that have, in the past four months, endorsed him and his deputy for a second term in office.

The Governor, in the statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday said: “Yesterday was not only a remarkable day, it was a watershed in the history of our dear state, and we thank God Almighty for the hugely successful political gathering.

“Our profound appreciation also goes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for the state which has become evident in the all-round development being enjoyed in Ekiti, and to all our leaders and stakeholders who showed up in large numbers at the colourful meeting.

“Profound gratitude goes to Ondo State Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; former Governors Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni and Ayodele Fayose; National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru; former Deputy Governors, Surv. Abiodun Aluko and Prof Modupe Adelabu, who served as co-chairs of the planning committee of the statewide endorsement.

“Special thanks to all our serving and former members of the National Assembly; the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye and all members of the State Assembly, as well as members of the State Executive Council.

“Our debt of appreciation to all our traditional rulers, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Muslim Community; the State council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other media practitioners, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), youths and students bodies, heads of security agencies, artists, health workers, market women, artisans, drivers’ unions, okada riders, and our ever diligent street sweepers.

“Mention must be made of over 300 groups and associations that had, at different times, publicly proclaimed their endorsement for BAO/MCA second term in office. It must be stated that I am most humbled by your “vote of confidence” and we shall continue to work assiduously towards making Ekiti attain the heights that we will all be proud of.” the Governor stated.

