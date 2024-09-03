Oyebanji congratulates research aide, Femi Owolabi for winning  UK scholarship 

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated his Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Femi Owolabi for emerging one of this year’s winners of the prestigious Chevening scholarship.

Owolabi is among the 32 successful Nigerian applicants out of 10,750 that applied for the scholarship programme run by the British Government.

He will be proceeding to the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex, United Kingdom, for a Master’s degree programme in Governance, Development and Public Policy.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, hailed Owolabi for the remarkable feat, describing it as a befitting reward for his demonstrated diligence, brilliance and commitment to professional and academic excellence.

The Chevening scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to become future leaders, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them to create positive change in society.

The scholarship is awarded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

This year, the UK received 10,750 applications from Nigeria. Only 32 scholars made it from Nigeria and got the awards. Three of these 32 are from Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji also congratulated the two other Ekiti indigenes – Omotoke Titilope Olugbode and Kayode Banji Adeniyi, for winning the scholarship, urging them to utilize the opportunity to advance their careers as well as their contributions to the development of the society.

While Olugbode will be going to the University of Hull for a Master’s degree in Special Educational Needs, Disability and Inclusion; Adeniyi will be proceeding to the London School of Economics and Political Science for a MSc in Management of Information Systems and Digital Innovation.

Governor Oyebanji said seeing Ekiti citizens competing favorably with their contemporaries in the global arena remains a source of personal joy to him and a pride to his administration, stressing that his government remains committed to creating opportunities for its teeming population of youths in line with the shared prosperity agenda.

