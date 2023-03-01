Oyebanji congratulates President-Elect, Bola Tinubu

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as the President-Elect of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday declared Tinubu winner of the February 25 election.

He scored the highest number of votes of 8,794,726️ to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party with 6,101,533.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti, described Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect as a sweet victory, coming after a rigorously fought electoral process.

Oyebanji congratulated the president-elect, whom he described as a man of immense experience, capacity and competence, who will lead and serve the country with courage and sagacity.

The Ekiti State Governor also congratulated Nigerians for the success of the electoral process, adding that the success of the 2023 elections attested to the fact that democracy has taken a firm root in the country.

He said: “First of all, we give thanks to God Almighty for this victory.

“Hearty congratulations to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a big congratulations to the Nigerian electorates- who are the real winners in the contest.

“It is a new day in Nigeria, a happy day for all lovers of democracy, Asiwaju Tinubu’s electoral victory is a defining moment in the anal of our political history as a nation.

“I have absolute confidence in Asiwaju Tinubu’s capacity to turn around the fortunes of the country and lead Nigeria to a new level of economic prosperity and international relevance.”

While also congratulating the INEC leadership and APC, Oyebanji urged Nigerians to be prepared to give massive support to the incoming administration to be led by Asiwaju Tinubu.