Oyebanji congratulates Oyetola on Tribunal victory

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated former Osun State Governor,Adegboyega Oyetola, on his victory at Election Petitions Tribunal on Friday.

Oyebanji hailed the Tribunal for doing justice to Oyetola by restoring the mandate given to him by the electorate.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media/Strategy, Yinka Oyebode, the Ekiti State Governor praised the courage of the three-member panel in declaring Oyetola winner of the poll having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast.

Describing the judicial victory as historic, Oyebanji said the verdict of the Tribunal has established the truth that Oyetola was the man actually elected by the people of Osun State as their Governor.

He hailed the former Osun State Governor for his unshaken belief in the Judiciary to do justice and approaching the Tribunal with pieces of evidence in support of his case.

Oyebanji also congratulated leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress on the judicial triumph praising them for being law-abiding throughout the time the case lasted at the Tribunal.

The Ekiti State Governor said the election on the field and the verdict of the Tribunal has affirmed the APC as the most popular party and the most potent election winning platform in Nigeria.

He said: “I congratulate former Governor Oyetola and I also congratulate the APC family in Osun State on this sweet victory which has restored the mandate back to the rightful winner.

“There is an adage that says ‘if falsehood travels for twenty years, it takes the truth just a day to catch up with it.’ The truth has eventually emerged on the governorship election in Osun State.

“I urge the APC family in Osun State to remain steadfast until the last legal battle is won in the apex court. It is just a matter of time.”