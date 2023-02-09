Oyebanji congratulates Fayemi at 58

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of the state and President of Forum of Regions of Africa, Dr Kayode Fayemi on his 58th birthday, describing him as a special gift to the state and humanity.

Oyebanji, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described Dr Fayemi as a highly cerebral and exemplary leader who possesses a rare passion for the development of Ekiti State and the country in general.

Governor Oyebanji, who took over for Dr Fayemi, some four months ago, described the former Governor as a “Pathfinder and Builder”, adding that Dr Fayemi had etched his name in gold in the hearts of the people of the state with his numerous people-centred policies and projects that accelerated development across the State.

Dr Fayemi, according to Oyebanji, re-defined governance in Ekiti State and brought the state to national and global prominence with many laudable initiatives and partnerships with relevant institutions as well as local and international development agencies. He described Fayemi as a man whose conduct both in and out of office consistently affirm that Ekiti people are not only intellectually endowed but hard working and honourable.

Oyebanji who stressed that Dr Fayemi remains a leading light in the country’s progressives politics, said the former Governor’s high level of integrity, prudence and discipline placed him in the exclusive class of innovative leaders and change makers, adding that it was no coincidence that the former Governor also served as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and currently President of the Forum of Regions of Africa.

While describing the former Governor as a thoroughbred politician and public servant, Oyebanji said Fayemi is a special gift to Ekiti, adding that the former Governor has continue to champion the interest of the state even after leaving office.

“Dr Kayode Fayemi has consistently displayed the virtues of honour, integrity and honesty for which Ekiti people are known. These sterling qualities of his, as well as his brilliance and commitment to the Ekiti and Nigerian projects have made him stand out among his peers. We are always very proud of him for being a worthy ambassador of the State and we pray he continues to soar higher and higher”.

“I, on behalf of my wife, the Government and people of Ekiti State congratulate this worthy and illustrious son of Ekiti State on his 58th birthday and pray the Almighty God to give him many more years so that he can continue his selfless service to humanity”, Oyebanji said.