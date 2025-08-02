Oyebanji congratulates ex-Minister Adelusi-Adeluyi on 85th birthday 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated distinguished pharmacist and former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi on his 85th birthday.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, hailed Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi for his sterling contribution to the development of Ekiti State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor described Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, who is the Founder of Juli Pharmacy, the first publicly quoted indigenous pharmaceutical company on the Nigeria Stocks Exchange (NSE), as one of the brightest stars from Ekiti who has made a great impact in business, healthcare delivery, public service and human capital development.

He hailed the celebrant’s undying love for Ekiti and for always making his time, resources, expertise and counsel available for his dear state through his dynamic leadership of groups such as Igbimo Ure Ekiti and Ekiti Parapo among others.

The Governor recalled Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi’s pivotal role in the Ekiti State COVID-19 Rapid Response Mobilization Committee, where he served as the Chairman. He said the state was able to curtail the spread of the deadly pandemic, owing to Adeluyi- Adelusi’s effective leadership of the committee.

Governor Oyebanji said Ekiti is lucky to provide an eminent personality like Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi, describing him as a precious asset whose value cannot be quantified.

The Governor prayed for long life and sound health for the celebrant wishing him for fruitful years of service to his fatherland and to humanity.

“On behalf of the government and good people, I wish this illustrious son of the Land of Honour, a man of distinction and one of our highly revered leaders, Prince Adelusi-Adeluyi a happy birthday. We pray that God Almighty increases his joy, peace and strength, as he continues to serve our dear state, nation and humanity”, the Governor added.

