Oyebanji congratulates ex-Gov. Fayemi on 60th birthday

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The two-term governor (2010-2014 and 2018-2022) and an ex-Minister of Mines and Steel Development, turns 60 on Sunday.

Governor Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, noted that Dr Fayemi’s diamond jubilee offers an opportunity to celebrate the former Governor’s worthy legacies of integrity, service and honour.

The Governor described Dr Fayemi as a role model, a mentor, a teacher, a dependable pillar of support whose counsel and support continue to add value to governance and development efforts in Ekiti State.

The Governor said the state is proud of Dr Fayemi and all that he stands for as a shining light, a reformist, a pacesetter, a change agent and a public servant par excellence who redefined public service in the state, leaving an enduring impact on the polity.

According to Governor Oyebanji, Ekiti is lucky to have a personality like Dr Fayemi who gave his all in the service of the people and remains passionate about the socio-economic development of the state in and out of office.

Also Read

The Governor said Dr Fayemi’s contributions to the return of democracy in Nigeria in 1999 as a pro-democracy activist alongside other prominent Nigerians are well documented and would continue to be a reference point and a source of inspiration to the younger generation.

Oyebanji noted that his immediate predecessor in office would always look back with a sense of fulfillment for having the opportunity of bringing his wealth of experience to bear for the benefit of the people as a two-term Governor, a former Federal Minister and former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum with sterling and glittering records of service.

Governor Oyebanji prayed God to grant Dr Fayemi long life, good health and renewed energy for more service to Ekiti, Nigeria and mankind in years to come.

“On behalf of my wife, Olayemi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate this great leader and illustrious son of the Land of Honour on his diamond jubilee which earns him membership of the “Elders Club” May you continue to prosper and flourish as you continue to serve and champion good causes”, the Governor added.

Post Views: 6