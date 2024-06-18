Oyebanji condoles Emure people on death of monarch

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed condolences on the demise of the Elemure of Emure-Ekiti, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo, who transited recently.

The news of the demise of the renowned traditional ruler was officially communicated to the Governor over the weekend.

This was after the conclusion of all traditional rites.

Governor Oyebanji, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the demise of Oba Adebayo as a sad development, given the fact the late monarch did not exhibit any sign of illness during their last meeting.

The Governor described the late Oba Adebayo as a loving and dependable traditional ruler who loved and cared for the people and showed tremendous interest in their welfare as well as the development of his town.

Condoling with the family of the late monarch, the Elemure-in-Council and the people of the town over the exit of the Oba, Oyebanji urged them to be consoled by the fact the late Adebayo lived an impactful life of service to the town, Ekiti State, Nigeria and humanity, for which he would remain unforgettable.

He said: “My condolences and that of the Government of Ekiti State to the immediate family of the late Kabiyesi, the Elemure-in-Council and the good people of Emure-Ekiti on the demise of the Elemure, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo.

“The late Oba Adebayo was a great leader of his people, a lover of development and a patriot who devoted his early life to the service of the country as a police officer who rose to the position of a Commissioner of Police before ascending the throne of his forefathers, where he also made his mark as a traditional ruler, whose reign attracted huge development to his town.

“Our prayer is that the good Lord would grant the dear departed monarch eternal rest and comfort the family and the good people of Emure-Ekiti.”