Oyebanji commissions dialysis centre facilitated by Pastor Adeboye, wife 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Monday commissioned a state-of-the-art dialysis Centre at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital to provide cutting-edge kidney treatment and boost the health status of residents.

Speaking while commissioning the dialysis centre which was equipped by Pastor Enoch and Folu Adeboye’s His Love Foundation, Governor Oyebanji said the centre is a testament to the remarkable outcome that can be achieved when faith-based organizations collaborate with government, describing the facility as a shining example of the role of the church in nation building.

The Governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji at the commissioning, said the dialysis centre would bring a significant boost to the healthcare infrastructure in the state, adding that it would alleviate the burden on patients who previously had to travel long distances to access life-saving treatment for kidney-related ailments.

Speaking further, the Governor explained that through the help of Pastor Enoch and Folu Adeboye, His Love Foundation and RCCG Charity Arm, the dialysis centre had gone through a total transformation with the state-of-the-art equipment which include three brand new dialysis machines, three dialysis chairs, water treatment unit, and a 50KVA generator, among others.

While expressing his profound gratitude to Pastor Enoch and Folu Adeboye, His Love Foundation, and RCCG Charity arm, Governor Oyebanji described the gesture as a manifestation of true compassion and service to humanity, stating further that his government would ensure that the facility is well staffed, properly maintained, and accessible to all citizens of the state and beyond.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude and great joy that I stand before you today to officially commission the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre here at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti. Today’s event is more than a ceremony to us, it is a celebration of partnership of compassion, vision, and an unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our people.

“This newly renovated and fully equipped facility is a testament to what we can achieve when government and faith-base organizations work together in pursuit of a common good. Through the kind-hearted Pastor Enoch and Mummy Adeboye, His love Foundation, the RCCG Charity Arm, the Centre has undergone complete transformation.

“Let me on behalf of government express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Pastor Enoch and Pastor Folu Adeboye, not only for this generous gift but for your continued service to humanity, the work of his love foundation across Nigeria and beyond stands as a shining example of a role the church can play in nation building”, the Governor asserted.

In her remarks, Wife of the Governor, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji revealed how the idea of a dialysis centre came during a visit by RCCG women to her office, some two years ago. She said she later approached Pastor Enoch and Folu Adeboye for support, which they invariably gave.

The Governor’s wife expressed her gratitude to the clerics for their generosity and dedication to humanity as she described the Centre as a gift that would save countless lives.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani, who described health as the single most important currency capable of robbing one of his dignity especially when they lack resources to pay for it, said the project is being commissioned to provide an opportunity for people who may require dialysis to have it in a useful and in a conducive environment.

The Commissioner, who took time to explain the various challenges the hospital went through with dialysis before the establishment of the centre, added that the hospital averaged 40 dialysis per month which is a testament to the work and the commitment of the state Governor towards ensuring that residents enjoy dividends of democracy through provision of good health for them.

The Commissioner commended Governor Oyebanji for his genuine support for the development of the health sector as well as the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch and Pastor Folu Adeboye for the great work they are doing all over the world as well as their contribution towards the health sector repositioning in Ekiti state. He also used the opportunity to express appreciation to the wife of the Governor Dr Olayemi Oyebanji for her commitment, and dedication which facilitated the project to the state.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof Kolawole Olabanji highlighted the items donated to the hospital include three Dialysis Chairs and corresponding beds to go with them, state of the art water treatment unit as well as 30kva generator to power the facility.

The Medical Director also commended Governor Oyebanji for his personal sacrifice and commitment through the great work he is doing to reposition the hospital for effectiveness and efficiency including renovation of various wards, building of new facilities and welfare of staff among others.

Responding on behalf of the General Overseer of RCCG, the Continental Overseer, Pastor Johnson Odesola said the gesture was a significant expression of Pastor Adeboye’s enduring love for humanity and his unwavering commitment to healthcare and general well-being of Ekiti people.

Expressing his belief that the gift of good health is the most precious blessing that can be given to any community, Pastor Odetola described the Centre as a deliberate investment in lives, health and the future of the state.

He expressed optimism that the facility would further enhance the capacity of the hospital to deliver critical healthcare as well as support tireless effort of the government and the healthcare workers.

