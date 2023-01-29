Oyebanji commiserates with Sule over son’s death

The Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has commiserated with his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule, on the death of his son, Hassan, and the recent bomb explosion that led to the death of no fewer than 40 citizens of the state.

The Governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode.

In the statement on Saturday, Oyebanji described as sad and devastating the news of the bombing residents of Kwateri, a community bordering the state and Benue State on Tuesday.

The Ekiti State Governor, while expressing condolences to the Government and the affected families, urged the Nasarawa State Governor not to be discouraged or lose faith in God as a result of the spate of tragedies.

He urged him to see the Kwateri tragedy and the passing of his son a few days after as a trying time for him and the people of the state.

Oyebanji said: “This is a trying time for Governor Sule, but as a believer, I urge him to take solace in the words of God. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Nasarawa State Governor and indeed the people of the state over these tragedies.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, we commiserate with Governor Sule and the people of Nasarawa State over these unfortunate incidents.

“We pray that God will grant the Governor, his family and indeed the families that lost their loved ones in the bombing incident the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”